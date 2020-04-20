Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 20, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 12C. Wind chill -8C this morning.
Tonight..increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning after midnight. Low 2C.
Tuesday..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 2C.
Tuesday night..clear. Low -3C.
Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High 9C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 4C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12C.