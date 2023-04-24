Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 24, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 60 per cent chance of rain showers near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 10 C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. clearing overnight. Low 1 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10 C.
Tuesday night..clear. Low 0 C.
Wednesday..sunny. High 12 C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 0 C.
Thursday..sunny. High 14 C.
Thursday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 5 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.
Saturday..showers. High 14 C.
Saturday night..showers. Low 9 C.
Sunday..rain. High 12 C.