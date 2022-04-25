Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 25, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..periods of rain ending this evening then clearing. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 4.

Tuesday..becoming cloudy in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 6.

Wednesday night..clear. Low zero.

Thursday..sunny. High 12.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Friday..sunny. High 14.

Friday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Saturday..sunny. High 15.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.