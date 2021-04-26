iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 13. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9 with temperature rising to 14 by morning

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 22.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20

