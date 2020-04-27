Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 27, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 16C.

Tonight..cloudy. A few showers beginning near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 8C.

Tuesday..a few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 18C.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 12C.

Wednesday..rain. High 14C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain. Low 10C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 8C.