Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Rain mixed with drizzle overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 7.

Tuesday..periods of rain mixed with drizzle changing to drizzle and ending near noon then cloudy. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Wednesday..showers or thunderstorms. High 19.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Friday..sunny. High 9.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Saturday..sunny. High 14.

Saturday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Sunday..sunny. High 16.