Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h near noon. High 17 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. A risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 8 C.

Tuesday..sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 25 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 22 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 25 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.