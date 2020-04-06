Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, April 6, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 13C except 8C near Lake Erie.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 5C.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 16C.

Tuesday night..periods of rain. Low 12C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 7C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.