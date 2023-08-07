Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Monday..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning late this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24 C. Humidex 31 C.

Monday night..showers ending early this evening then partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 17 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h late in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 27 C. Humidex 30 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 18 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 28 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 18 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.