Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 14, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..periods of rain becoming mixed with drizzle after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low 17.

Tuesday..periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 10.

Wednesday..sunny. High 25.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.