Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 15, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers near Lake Erie. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 16.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.