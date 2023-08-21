Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 21, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 19.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 27.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Thursday night..clear. Low 22.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.