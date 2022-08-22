Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 22, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 16.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.