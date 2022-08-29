Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 29

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 31°C but feeling like 40°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be cloudy as well with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21°C.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a high 28°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27°C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high 25°C.

Sunny again on Friday, and a high 28°C.