Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 30, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..clearing this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 17.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Wednesday night..clear. Low 13.
Thursday..sunny. high 25.
Thursday night..clear. Low 13.
Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.