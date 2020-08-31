Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 31, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. High 27C. Humidex 32C.
Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 18C.
Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. A 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 28C. Humidex 36C.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 19C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 17C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15C.
Friday..sunny. High 24C.
Friday night..clear. Low 11C.