Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 8, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 near noon. High 31 C. Humidex 43 C.

Tonight..showers ending near midnight then cloudy. A risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming north 20 near midnight. Low 18 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C. Humidex 30 C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 11 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 29 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 26 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13 C.

Friday..sunny. High 26 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 12 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 27 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.