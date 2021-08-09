iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 9, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect 

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light this afternoon. High 31 C. Humidex 40 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 22 C.

Tuesday..a few showers with thunderstorms ending near noon then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 30 C. Humidex 39 C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 25 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 24 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

