Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 12, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 3.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.