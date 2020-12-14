Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 14, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High 0C. Wind chill -8C this morning.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7C. Wind chill -6C this evening and -11C overnight.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1C. Wind chill -12C in the morning and -3C in the afternoon.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -3C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. High 0C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. Low -3C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low 0C.