Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 14, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High 0C. Wind chill -8C this morning.
Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7C. Wind chill -6C this evening and -11C overnight.
Tuesday..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1C. Wind chill -12C in the morning and -3C in the afternoon.
Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -3C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. High 0C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. Low -3C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low 0C.