Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 16, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1C. Wind chill -6C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -3C this evening and -8C overnight.

Tuesday..clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low -12C.

Thursday..sunny. High -4C.

Thursday night..clear. Low -7C.

Friday..sunny. High 0C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.