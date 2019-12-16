Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 16, 2019
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1C. Wind chill -6C this morning.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -3C this evening and -8C overnight.
Tuesday..clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1C. Wind chill -8C in the morning.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5C.
Wednesday night..clear. Low -12C.
Thursday..sunny. High -4C.
Thursday night..clear. Low -7C.
Friday..sunny. High 0C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.