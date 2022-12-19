Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 19, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Tuesday..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy early in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 10.

Wednesday..sunny. High zero.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Thursday..periods of snow or rain. High plus 5.

Thursday night..snow or rain. Low plus 1.

Friday..snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 2.

Friday night..flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. Low minus 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Windy. Low minus 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.