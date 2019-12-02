Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 2, 2019
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy with periods of rain mixed with snow beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries later this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 2C.
Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -7C overnight.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -7C in the morning.
Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low 1C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High 3C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -2C.
Thursday..sunny. High 1C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.