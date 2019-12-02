Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 2, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with periods of rain mixed with snow beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries later this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 2C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3C. Wind chill -7C overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -7C in the morning.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Low 1C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. High 3C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 40% chance of flurries. Low -2C.

Thursday..sunny. High 1C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.