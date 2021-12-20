Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 20, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Tuesday..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h near noon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.