Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 21, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy. A few rain showers and flurries beginning this afternoon. A high of 4C.
Tonight..a few rain showers and flurries ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this evening. Low 2C.
Tuesday..overcast. Wind west 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 3C.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5C.
Wednesday night..rain or snow. Low -1C.
Thursday..periods of snow. High -2C.
Thursday night..cloudy. Low -7C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.