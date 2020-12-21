Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 21, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A few rain showers and flurries beginning this afternoon. A high of 4C.

Tonight..a few rain showers and flurries ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this evening. Low 2C.

Tuesday..overcast. Wind west 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 3C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5C.

Wednesday night..rain or snow. Low -1C.

Thursday..periods of snow. High -2C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low -7C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.