Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 5, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.