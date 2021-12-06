Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 6, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 early this morning. High 11 with temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.