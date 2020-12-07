Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 7, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High 2C. Wind chill -8C this morning.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4C. Wind chill near -8C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -9C in the morning.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 2C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 4C.

Friday..cloudy. High 5C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 3C.