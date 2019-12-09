Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 9, 2019

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Enviroment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 60% chance of showers early this morning. Rain beginning this morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 10C.

Tonight..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers changing to a 60% chance of flurries before morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 1C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to -1C in the morning then steady. A wind chill near -7C.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries. Low -8C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of flurries. High -4C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 60% chance of flurries. Low -10C.

Thursday..sunny. High -4C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 3C.