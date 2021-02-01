Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 1, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning early this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Temperature steady near -2C. Wind chill near -11C.

Tonight..periods of light snow ending this evening then cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. Temperature steady near -4C. Wind chill -7C this evening and -13C overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 0C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.

Tuesday night..clear. Low -6C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 2C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain or snow. High 3C.

Thursday night..snow. Low -2C.

Friday..periods of snow. High 0C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Saturday..cloudy. High -4C.