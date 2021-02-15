Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 15, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Snowfall Warning is in effect

Today..snow ending late this morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High -6C. Wind chill near -17C.

Tonight..cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow beginning this evening. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8C. Wind chill near -17C.

Tuesday..periods of light snow ending in the morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -6C. Wind chill near -17C.

Tuesday night..clear. Low -18C.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High -7C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Thursday..snow. High -1C.

Thursday night..snow. Low -3C.

Friday..periods of snow. High -1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -2C.