Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 17, 2020
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Enviroment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 2C. Wind chill -9C this morning.
Tonight..cloudy. Periods of snow mixed with rain beginning this evening then changing to rain or drizzle after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low 0C with temperature rising to 6C by morning.
Tuesday..periods of rain or drizzle ending in the morning then cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 5C.
Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -6C.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. High -1C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -10C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.