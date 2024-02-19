Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 19, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low zero.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.