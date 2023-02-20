Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing this morning. Temperature steady near plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers overnight. Risk of freezing rain overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 1.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the morning with risk of freezing rain. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 in the morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..rain or snow. Windy. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..rain. Windy. Low plus 1.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Windy. Low minus 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.