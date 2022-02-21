Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 5. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening with 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Tuesday..showers. Risk of thunderstorms in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..periods of rain. Windy. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Wednesdy night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Thursday..periods of snow. High minus 4.

Thursday night..snow. Low minus 8.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 4.

Saturday night..clear. Low minus 9.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.