Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 22, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow mixed with rain ending near noon and then cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to 0C this afternoon.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of snow beginning overnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 0C.

Tuesday..periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 4C.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 1C.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 4C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 0C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.

Friday..sunny. High 1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 5C.