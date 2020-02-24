Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 24, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent about a winter storm on Wednesday.

A winter storm from a Texas Low could affect much of Southern Ontario and parts of Northeastern Ontario.

Latest indications suggest that snow will move into Southwestern Ontario Wednesday morning and reach the Quebec border late Wednesday afternoon.

Total snowfall amounts could range from 10 to 25 cm by Thursday morning.

Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow.

Tonight..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Rain mixed with snow overnight. Low 2C.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Periods of rain beginning late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 8C.

Tuesday night..periods of snow or rain. Low 1C.

Wednesday..periods of snow or rain. High 4C.

Wednesday night..periods of snow. Low -5C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High -2C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -3C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -9C.