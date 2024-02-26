Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 26, 2024
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 10 or 50.
This evening: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low plus 5 or 41.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Showers beginning early in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 14 or 57.
Tuesday evening: Periods of rain or thunderstorms. Low 9 or 48.
Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 13 or 55.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 or 34.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 or 45.