Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 26, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 10 or 50.

This evening: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Showers beginning early in the morning and ending in the afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 14 or 57.

Tuesday evening: Periods of rain or thunderstorms. Low 9 or 48.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. High 13 or 55.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 or 34.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 or 45.