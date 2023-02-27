Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 27, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..becoming cloudy this morning then rain. Risk of freezing rain late this morning. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming east 50 gusting to 70 near noon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain or drizzle ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 70 this evening. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Tuesday..cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.