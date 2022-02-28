Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 28, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Wednesdy night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Saturday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Sunday..periods of rain. High 8.