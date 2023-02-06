Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high zero but feeling like minus 4°C this morning with the wind chill.

Tonight a few clouds, with a gusty south wind and a low minus 4°C with the temperature rising to plus 3°C by morning.

Rain ending near noon on Tuesday, then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind to the southwest gusting to 70 km/h diminishing to 20 km/h in the afternoon and a high 9°C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high plus 5°C.

Periods of rain and windy on Thursday, with a high of 8°C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 1°C.