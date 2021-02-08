Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 8, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8C. Wind chill -18C this morning and -13C this afternoon.
Tonight..periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10C. Wind chill near -15C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5C. Wind chill -15C in the morning and -9C in the afternoon.
Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.
Wednesday..snow. High -5C.
Wednesday night..snow. Low -11C.
Thursday..sunny. High -2C.
Thursday night..periods of snow. Low -9C.
Friday..periods of snow. High -6C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -15C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -11C.