Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, February 8, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8C. Wind chill -18C this morning and -13C this afternoon.

Tonight..periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10C. Wind chill near -15C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -5C. Wind chill -15C in the morning and -9C in the afternoon.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.

Wednesday..snow. High -5C.

Wednesday night..snow. Low -11C.

Thursday..sunny. High -2C.

Thursday night..periods of snow. Low -9C.

Friday..periods of snow. High -6C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -15C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -11C.