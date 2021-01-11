Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 11, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 0C. Wind chill -11C this morning.
Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -5C. Wind chill near -11C.
Tuesday..overcast. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -1C. Wind chill near -9C.
Tuesday night..cloudy. Low -2C.
Wednesday..cloudy. High 1C.
Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 0C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 3C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low 0C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 1C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.
Saturday..cloudy. High -1C.