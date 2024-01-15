Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 15, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Temperatures as low as -18 degrees Celsius combined with winds up to 30 km/h will give wind chill values as cold as minus 30 early this morning.

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Flurries beginning after midnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 23.

Tomorrow: Flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High minus 7.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 5.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 6.