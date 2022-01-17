Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 17, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 14.

Friday..sunny. High minus 7.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.