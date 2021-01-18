Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 18, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. A few flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near 1C.

Tonight..a few flurries ending late this evening then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h. Low -5C. Wind chill -12C overnight.

Tuesday..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to a 70 per cent chance of flurries near noon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -1C. Wind chill -13C in the morning and -7C in the afternoon.

Tuesday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of snow. High 2C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.