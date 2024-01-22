Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 22, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming cloudy this morning. Periods of snow beginning early this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow or freezing drizzle this evening. Freezing rain or ice pellets beginning near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 2 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Tuesday..freezing rain or ice pellets changing to periods of rain or snow near noon. High plus 1.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday night..showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.