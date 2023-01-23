Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 23, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. A few flurries beginning before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday..a few flurries ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Wednesday..snow. High zero.

Wednesday night..periods of snow. Low minus 3.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday night..flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.