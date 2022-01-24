Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 24, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..flurries ending this evening then clearing. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light near midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Tuesday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 17.

Wednesday..sunny. High minus 8.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 12.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 2.

Thursday night..periods of snow. Low minus 8.

Friday..Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.