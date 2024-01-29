Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, January 29, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Tuesday..cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High plus 3.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.